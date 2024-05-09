San Francisco Giants Deemed Landing Spot for Bargain Young All-Star
While the past few seasons haven’t been ideal for the San Francisco Giants, the front office has tried landing some of the top free agents on the market. From Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa to any other free agent they failed to sign, it’s tough to blame the front office for trying.
The Giants added Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, and Blake Snell this offseason. Adding four of the top players on the market, San Francisco showed the willingness to get better and improve their roster that lacked talent.
Currently 16-21, it hasn’t necessarily paid off yet. However, it’s still early in the season, and things can change.
If things don’t change for them prior to the deadline, it’s going to be interesting to see what ends up happening. Will the front office keep many of their top players and look to retool around them this offseason? Does a player like Snell get traded to a contending team looking for pitching? All scenarios, from the looks of things, are possible.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, however, has the Giants being a team interested in one of the top players who could be on the market. Listing his top landing spots for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Rymer listed San Francisco as a team that could use his bat.
Chisholm, an All-Star in 2022, has struggled to stay on the field for much of his five-year MLB career. He debuted in 2020 and has played in just 339 games since. When on the diamond, he’s been someone who’s proved he can be a high-end player, posting a 138 OPS+ in 2022. During the 2023 season, the left-handed hitter played in just 97 games. However, he blasted 19 home runs in those 97 games and slashed .250/.304/.457.
The Miami Marlins have been the worst team in baseball and moving others after trading Luis Arraez seems likely.