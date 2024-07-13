San Francisco Giants Target Bo Bichette's Chances of Being Traded Revealed
The San Francisco Giants have been connected to a potential Bo Bichette trade for quite some time. They need an upgrade at the shortstop position and Bichette would be the best possible target.
While the Giants would love to find a way to acquire Bichette, the Toronto Blue Jays have been reluctant to trade him.
Even though the Blue Jays would love to keep Bichette, trading him might be their best option. Toronto is clearly not any kind of a contender this season. They also haven't had great extension talks with either Bichette or star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
A trade may not be likely, but it's not impossible.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of New York Post has given the chances that Bichette could be traded. Heyman believes there is only an 11 percent chance a trade involving the young shortstop occurs.
Bichette has massive potential for the future. He has not been able to put everything together to this point in his career, but he still has a lot of room to develop.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bichette has played in 78 games. He has slashed .222/.275/.321 to go along with four home runs and 30 RBI. Clearly, those numbers are not what was expected from him this year.
Last season, the 26-year-old shortstop showed much more of his potential. He hit .306/.339/.475 and also contributed 20 home runs and 73 RBI.
In the two years before the 2023 season, Bichette put up even bigger numbers.
San Francisco would be wise to continue aggressively pursuing Bichette ahead of the deadline. They have been swinging big and missing on big names in recent years. That might happen again in this situation, but they should keep trying.
If the Giants were able to acquire Bichette, he would be able to help them compete this season. However, the most important part of this move would be the long-term implications.
A new contract would need to be worked out, but San Francisco would likely be acquiring their long-term shortstop. They should be prioritizing players who have future contract control left at the deadline. There aren't any better fits at position of needs than Bichette.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Bichette over the next couple of weeks. If the Blue Jays continue struggling, perhaps they will reconsider their options and open up to trade offers for their two stars.