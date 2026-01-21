Why Bo Bichette Decided to Sign With Mets Over Other Offers

Bo Bichette is officially a Met.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Blue Jays, Bichette joined the Mets on a three-year, $126 million deal that includes opt-outs after the first and second years. Bichette chose to head to New York over several other interested teams, including the Phillies.

“It was very obvious that I wanted to be a Met,” Bichette explained, via SNY. “Mr. [Steve] Cohen and David [Stearns] have put together an organization that is looking to win every single year, has an opportunity to win a World Series every single year, and a roster that backs that up. It’s very exciting to be part of this city, one of the best cities in the world, maybe the best city in the world, some of the best fans in the world, and all of that is something I always wanted to be a part of. So, I’m excited to be here and excited to be a Met.”

Bichette is looking to help a Mets team that just missed out on the postseason in 2025 return to the playoffs and win a World Series. The Mets advanced to the NLCS in 2024, but have not been to the World Series since 2015. They have not won a title since 1986.

“My first priority is winning, and obviously this organization is doing everything that they can to do that,” Bichette said to SNY. “The roster is great, like I said, and then just playing in front of fans like this is a pretty cool opportunity. I’m excited to get out there.”

As for not re-signing with Toronto, Bichette told Sportsnet, “Me and the Blue Jays were in touch all offseason. They showed interest, but at the end of the day it just became clear to me that this was the decision I needed to make. ... I was open to it, we had conversations about the offseason, but it just didn’t pan out.”

