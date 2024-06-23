Trio of Injured San Francisco Giants Stars Set to Rehab Sunday in Sacramento
It would be one thing if it was injured pitcher Blake Snell throwing a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
But, no, the San Francisco Giants have loaded up on the injured players who will get in rehab work with the River Cats.
Snell is scheduled to start on Sunday, per NBC Bay Area Sports. But, another pitcher, Robbie Ray, will throw three innings and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. will also play.
It’s a sign that reinforcements are coming for the Giants, who are still in the mix for an NL Wild Card berth.
Snell has been on the injured list since June 3 when he suffered a left groin strain. It is his second injured list stint of the season. He was on the 15-day IL from April 24 to May 22 with a left adductor strain and then spent three days right after he returned on the paternity list.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner just hasn’t gotten on track since he signed his two-year deal in late March.
He is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts with 31 strikeouts and 14 walks. He’s thrown two bullpens in the last week, including one that featured three up/downs to simulate several innings of work.
Ray joining Sacramento is a big deal as he’s spent more than a year recovering from Tommy John surgery for the torn flexor tendon in his left elbow, which he suffered early last season with the Seattle Mariners.
He’s been pitching with the Arizona Complex League Giants this month and is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in four starts. He’s thrown seven innings with 15 strikeouts and no walks against players who are generally rookies.
So pitching three innings for the River Cats represents a big jump for the 32-year-old past Cy Young winner. This likely won’t be his only rehab appearance with Sacramento before he returns from the 60-day IL.
San Francisco still aren’t expecting him to help until after the All-Star break.
As for Wade, he’s been on the 10-day injured list since May 28 with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. It’s his first IL stint in two years. Sunday’s contest will be his first game action since last month. He was expected to miss a month.
Wade was one of their best hitters before he hit the IL.
He slashed .333/.470/.426/.896 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI in 52 games. The six-year veteran started his career with the Minnesota Twins in 2019 and joined the Giants in 2021.