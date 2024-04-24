“Outstanding:” Ben Lively Shines As Guardians Overcome Rainy Conditions
Tuesday night at Progressive Field was a perfect microcosm of what April baseball looks like in Ohio. There was rain falling from the sky all game with the temperatures in the low-50s while fans wore rain ponchos in the stands. Not exactly the perfect baseball weather.
Nevertheless, the Cleveland Guardians continued their historic start to the season with a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. This victory wouldn't have been possible without a tremendous start from Ben Lively.
Lively pitched a solid 6.1 innings for Cleveland only allowing one earned run and five hits. Even with the elements, he managed to strike out seven hitters and didn’t walk a single batter all game.
Stephen Vogt gave Lively a ton of credit for his effort on Tuesday despite the uncontrollable conditions.
“Outstanding,” said Vogt. “ Attacking the zone, going right after them, pitch after pitch … that’s what gave us a chance to win. Ben getting that deep into the game, efficiency, was huge for all of us.”
Lively said the key to this efficient start was not to try to do too much on the mound but just to do his job.
“Just staying competitive. Keep throwing the ball over the plate and do what I’m supposed to do. That’s what I’m here for,” said Lively postgame.
This was Lively’s second start of the season, both coming against the Red Sox. The Guardians originally signed him to a minor league deal as organizational pitching depth. However, the injuries to Shane Bieber and Gavin Williams forced Lively into the rotation and so far he’s proving he can be a reliable arm even when the team gets to full strength.