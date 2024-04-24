Guardians Historic Start To Season Continues
There were many reasons to think that the Cleveland Guardians would bounce back following their underachieving 2023 season. However, not many fans probably envisioned this group going on a record-setting start to the season.
Cleveland defeated the Boston Red Sox, 4-1, on a cold, wet, and rainy Tuesday night. This victory gave the Guardians their fifth straight victory and brings their overall record to 17-6. This is something that hasn’t been accomplished in 26 years.
Only two other Cleveland baseball teams have reached this feat in the franchise’s history. That would be the 1966 and 1999 iteration of the Indians, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
This start also officially surpassed the 1948 World Series championship team’s 16-7 start.
The most impressive part of this historic start has been how the Guardians continue to find different ways to win. Their rotation is full of moving pieces and uncertainty, but the dominant bullpen has done a tremendous job picking them up when called upon.
Then there’s the offense which is also off to one of the hottest starts in the franchise’s history. Heading into Tuesday’s games against the Red Sox, the Guardians had a +52 run differential which led all of baseball and is the franchise's best differential since the 1959 season.
It’s easy to tell from afar just how close and how good the team chemistry has been through the first three weeks of games. A team that enjoys playing together and going to the ballpark every day is a key ingredient for the recipe for winning.
“We’re having so much fun,” said Tyler Freeman.
Not only is this team enjoying each other, but they’re also cementing their name a Cleveland baseball history too.