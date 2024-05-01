Guardians Top Prospect Dealing With Foot Injury
Chase DeLauter captured the attention of all Cleveland Guardians fans in spring training as he hit colossal home runs off major league pitching. Unsurprisingly, DeLauter did not make the big league roster and started the season with the Akron Rubberducks (Double-A).
He’s played in 16 games so far this season but has remained sidelined since last Thursday with a foot injury.
Per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the team “does not think that the injury is serious” and is being extremely cautious with their first-round pick from the 2022 draft.
MLB.com's Mandy Bell reported that he is "expected to miss a handful of games" and "should be back in the mix in the near future."
There’s a reason that the organization is being careful with the number one overall prospect. DeLauter underwent surgery to repair this same foot in college and again in January 2023.
Stephen Vogt said back in March that DeLauter’s goal this season should be to play a fully healthy season. While sitting out with the injury isn’t exactly part of that plan, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
DeLauter is currently hitting .197/.296/.295 with an OPS of .591 through his first 61 at-bats of the season. He’s hit just one home run and driving in three runs.
At some point, whether it be 2024 or beyond, DeLauter will play a key piece in the Guardians' future. But as Vogt said during spring training, being healthy is the only way that is going to happen.
Hopefully, we see DeLauter suit up for Akron shortly.