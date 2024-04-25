Guardians Rack Up Loud Outs In Loss To Red Sox
The Cleveland Guardians' offense has been hot to start the season, historic in fact. However, sometimes over a 162-game season, it’s just going to be hard to get hits to fall and that’s exactly what happened as the Boston Red Sox secured an 8-0 victory on Wednesday night.
The bats went cold as the chilly spring weather engulfed the city of Cleveland and the Guardians lineup was ultimately blanked by Red Sox pitching. The Guardians only tallied four hits all night which came from Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Estevan Florial, and Bo Naylor.
Despite what the final box score said, the Guardians were still making solid contact, it just didn’t translate into runs. Cleveland as a team tallied nine hard-hit balls per Baseball Savant (any ball with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher ) but they were hit right to Red Sox defenders.
Both Ramirez and Josh Naylor had balls that looked like home runs off the bat, but were caught on the warning track. It was just that kind of night for the Guardians.
Even Stephen Vogt realized after the game his team was making contact but just had nothing to show for it.
“I don’t think our guys get too frustrated with stuff like that," said Vogt. "Tonight was one of those nights the barrels didn’t fall and their guy threw it really well, it was a combination of that. I don’t think there’s any frustration with that. Obviously, it’s frustrating when you don’t get hits but I don’t think there was anything there.”
All in all, a loss is a loss. However, these hard hits still prove the Guardians continue to make solid contact. They just need some of those to go their way in the series finale.