Rosario's Pinch-Hit, Walk-Off Lifts Cleveland Over Tampa Bay

Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama.

Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.

Rosario's walk-off was Cleveland's seventh of the season and personally his third consecutive walk-off. He was the batter when Minnesota made an error to end the second game of a doubleheader on September 17 and he also had a walk-off single against Arizona on August 1.

It was the sixth career walk-off hit for Rosario, who was pinch-hitting for Luke Maile with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th.

Triston McKenzie pitched fairly well, holding Tampa Bay to just one run on three hits over six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.99 now on the season. He struck out six and walked one.

It was a bit of an atypical night for the Guardians, who struck out 14 times. Entering the night, Cleveland led all of Major League Baseball in strikeout rate with just 17.9 percent of its at bats ending in K's. For what it's worth, that's the lowest rate the team has had since the 2012 season.

What's particularly odd about Wednesday night? It wasn't like the Guardians drew a really tough pitcher they couldn't connect with. Tyler Glasnow, who made his 2022 season debut after having Tommy John Surgery on August 4, 2021, pitched just three innings.

Eight different Rays pitchers stymied Cleveland's bats over the first nine innings, which also included the 1 hour, 3 minute rain delay.

