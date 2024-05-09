Guardians Complete Trade With Marlins
The trade market is already heating up with the deadline still over two and a half months away. The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the teams to make a few minor moves this season and they pulled another trade off on Thursday afternoon.
The organization announced that Cleveland agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins sending RHP Darren McCaughan to the Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.
McCaughan, 28, has made six big league appearances over the last two seasons posting an ERA of 9.16 and a 1.82 WHIP over 18.2 innings pitched. The righty could offer some depth as a multi-innings reliever for the Guardians.
This move is certainly one to bolster Cleveland’s hurting pitching depth. Their rotation has been decimated by injuries since the start of the season and the current starters are having issues getting deep into games.
Both of these factors have caused the bullpen to be overworked earlier in the season. The Guardians find themselves in unfamiliar territory and are just searching for pitchers who can provide innings. McCaughan could provide just that.
In order to add McCaughan to the 40-man roster, the Guardians placed RHP Gavin Williams on the 60-day injured list. Williams has yet to make his season debut due to an elbow injury that sparked up during spring training.
McCaughan has officially been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.