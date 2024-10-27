Guardians Identified As Fit To Re-Sign Former All-Star Starting Pitcher
How will the Cleveland Guardians upgrade their starting pitching depth this offseason? That's the question on everyone's minds as the front office turns its focus to 2025 and beyond.
One way to start those upgrades could be bringing back Shane Bieber, the ace of their rotation for the last five years.
The 29-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career, but his market value is somewhat of a mystery with him still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and his injury history over the last few seasons.
Still, Jim Bowden of The Athletic views Bieber as the "best value signing this offseason because of his upside," and the MLB analyst and former MLB General Manager identified the 2020 Cy Young winner as a fit to re-sign with the Guardians.
"He made only two starts this year before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which will put him out of service until at least next summer. However, if he comes back healthy, whoever signs him might have a Cy Young-caliber pitcher for the second half of the season," wrote Bowden.
Bowden views the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and San Diego Padres as other teams that would be a fit for Bieber.
Cleveland doesn't typically bring back its big-name starting pitcher after its team control is up. In fact, it generally trades them for more value before their contract is up.
However, the Bieber situation feels different than past pitchers. Cleveland's front office has already admitted they'd love to have Bieber back next season, and there's reportedlytedly been mutual interest between both sides.
A lot of this could depend on the financial implications of a contract, but the Guardians certainly seem like a good fit and a contender to bring back their ace this offseason.