Cleveland Guardians Reveal Tough Injury News On Top Pitcher
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee will not make his next start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday due to a sore right shoulder, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
Meisel initially reported that it was due to shoulder tightness, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt then said it was soreness (via ESPN).
Given how much Cleveland's pitching staff has struggled this season, this is essentially one of the worst possible scenarios for the club.
Hopefully, Bibee's injury is nothing serious, but whenever you hear a pitcher encountering shoulder issues, it's certainly cause for alarm.
Bibee has been the Guardians' most dependable pitcher this season, going 9-4 with a 3.48 ERA while allowing 102 hits and registering 132 strikeouts over 121.1 innings of work.
The 25-year-old also boasts an impressive 3.38 FIP and 1.093 WHIP. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting last year after going 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA.
Rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo is expected to start in Bibee's place this Saturday.
Cleveland does have a couple of veteran arms who could be joining the rotation soon. The team signed Matthew Boyd last month and recently acquired Alex Cobb in a trade deadline move. Neither Boyd nor Cobb have pitched this season while recovering from injuries, but they are expected to have a chance to join the rotation within the next couple of weeks.
Boyd will make a rehab start on Thursday evening, and Cobb will make one on Saturday, per Meisel.
The Guardians own the best record in baseball at 65-42 heading into Thursday's action against the Orioles, but the Bibee news obviously puts a damper on things.
Here's to hoping Bibee only misses one start.