Promising Hitter Becoming Key Piece To Guardians' Future

Angel Martinez has been a key contributor for the Cleveland Guardians since being called up.

Tommy Wild

May 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) is walked home by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brendon Little (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have received some unexpected production from a few players so far this season. One player who is working themselves into Cleveland's long-term plans is Angel Martinez.

Martinez debuted in 2024 and looked phenomenal during his first big league stint, but was optioned back to Triple-A when the league started to figure him out.

However, the promising hitter is striking back with his own set of adjustments.

"I don't think it's different from what we've seen; he's kept it going," said Stephen Vogt.

"We saw Angel last year when he came up, went on a really good run, then the league started to figure him out, and he wasn't quite able to make those adjustments. I think with Angel, he's taking what the pitchers are giving him."

Good hitters can hit the pitch they're sitting back on and waiting for, but great hitters can do that and make pitchers pay when they make mistakes, which is exactly what Martinez is doing right now.

"That homer [on Friday night], that's Angel. He gets a changeup that doesn't quite get down there, and he just drops his hands and barrels it."

Martinez's own self-reflection backs up what Vogt said after the game.

"I know I'm an aggressive hitter, and I feel the league has been making an adjustment," said Martinez. "The first at-bat, I felt like I swung at something that I shouldn't have. So then the second AB was to be patient."

Angel Martinez (1) celebrates
May 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) celebrates with first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) after hitting a game-winning RBI single during the tenth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yes, the offense has been a massive positive, but Vogt pointed out that it's not the only reason Marti is in the lineup.

"His base running and his defense, that's been the difference for me," said Cleveland's skipper.

Martinez is becoming an all-around solid player for the Guardians and has already shown great potential to be a staple in this lineup moving forward.

