Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 9
No division has been better than the NL West so far this MLB season. The Dodgers hold the division lead at 25-13, but the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are just one game back. The Arizona Diamondbacks are also in the mix, five games back from the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks got the better of the Dodgers in their series opener on Thursday night, taking them down by a final score of 5-3. The second game of their four-game set will take place tonight. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+152)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Dodgers +100
- Diamondbacks -118
Total
- 10 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 9
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Dbacks.TV, 12 News KPNX
- Dodgers Record: 25-13
- Diamondbacks Record: 20-18
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki, RHP (1-1, 3.86 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-3, 5.92 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bets
- Roki Sasaki OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+105) via DraftKings
One of the Diamondbacks' biggest strengths this season has been their ability to draw walks. They have a walk rate of 10.4%, which is the second highest rate in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers, who has walked 3+ batters in three starts already this season and has never allowed fewer than two walks.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Considering we have two of the best offenses in baseball set to face each other, I see no reason why we should do anything but bet the OVER. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks rank second and fourth in OPS in 2025. They have also scored a combined 10.45 runs per game.
Even if we don't see runs early, don't rule out late runs being scored. The Dodgers rank 10th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.46, and the Diamondbacks have one of the worst bullpens in baseball with a bullpen ERA of 4.78.
Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-105) via FanDuel
