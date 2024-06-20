Guardians’ Will Brennan Recorded This Career First In Win Over Mariners
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Seattle Mariners by a score of 6-3, earning their 46th win of the season.
Four of Cleveland’s six runs were courtesy of three home runs, as the team is now up to 82 homers through its first 72 contests this year.
Two of these home runs came from RF Will Brennan, who finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI.
His first solo shot came with one out in the bottom of the second inning, as the Guardians trailed 2-1. The 26-year-old connected with an 0-1 pitch, hitting it 401 feet and 103.4 mph off the bat to tie the game.
Then, six innings later, he sent another pitch deep for his second solo home run of the day. Brennan hit a 2-2, two-out pitch 368 feet and 102.3 mph off the bat for his eighth home run of the season and the final run of the afternoon.
With two homers, Brennan recorded the first multi-home run game of his professional career. Entering play on Wednesday, he had not hit multiple home runs in a game in 217 combined MLB regular-season and postseason games, nor in 291 combined MiLB regular-season and postseason contests.
Brennan also did not record a multi-home run game in 162 collegiate games as a hitter at Kansas State.
The Cleveland outfielder has added more power to his game so far this year, hitting eight home runs in just 64 games. For comparison, Brennan hit just five homers in 138 games a season ago.
“His swings the last couple weeks have been phenomenal, and he’s getting the results,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after Wednesday’s game regarding Brennan’s performance. “Three-hit game, two homers. That’s a pretty good day.”