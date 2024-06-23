David Fry Exits With An Injury In Guardians Matchup With Blue Jays
David Fry has been one of the Cleveland Guardians’ best players this season and an important piece in their surprise season. However, the organization is holding its breath after the super utility player exited the game on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fry left the game with right elbow inflammation and is considered day-to-day at this time. It's important to note that there wasn't a specific play that signaled that Fry was injured.
Bo Naylor subbed into the game for Fry in the second inning and took over his spot behind the plate and in the fifth spot in the order.
Fry was in the original lineup as Cleveland’s starting catcher with Toronto starting LHP Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. He was even responsible for the Guardians’ first run as he hit an RBI single down the right-field line which scored Jose Ramirez. He then reached second base thanks to some heads-up base running after a poor throw from Goerge Springer.
Fry is in the middle of a breakout season with the Guardians and is hitting .312/.429/.526 with an OPS of .955 including nine doubles and eight home runs. He’s been even better against left-handed pitching which has been one of Cleveland’s biggest weaknesses over the last few seasons.
In the latest All-Star voting update, Fry had 379,845 votes among American League designated hitters demonstrating just how crucial of a piece he’s been to the Guardians this season.
Hopefully, his absence is just a precaution and it’s not an injury that keeps Fry out long term.