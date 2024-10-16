Will David Fry Catch For The Cleveland Guardians In The ALCS?
Stephen Vogt wanted David Fry to come to spring training as a full-time catcher and get a lot of reps behind the plate before sprinkling in some outfield and first base. Fry's versatility was a key reason for the Cleveland Guardians' early-season success, but now he's appeared primarily as a designated hitter in the second half of the season.
Given Cleveland's current lack of offense from their catchers in the playoffs, what's stopping Fry from stepping back behind the plate and assuming the role of the team's starting catcher for the rest of the postseason?
It's a valid question, but there's an answer to it as well.
Fry was removed from a game on June 23 with what the team called "elbow inflammation." He never went on the injured list, but Fry has only caught one game since then and has appeared in the field just 13 times the rest of the season.
At the end of September, Vogt was asked if there was any chance Fry would see time as the team's backstop for the rest of the season, and Cleveland's manager seemed doubtful of that happening.
"We're still not sure. I mean, it's a long shot," said Vogt on September 20. "This guy has been through so much this year going from playing every day, playing multiple positions, making the All-Star team to not being able to catch, not being able to play outfield."
Fry has a .250 batting average and a .736 SOP, including a season-saving home run against the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the ALDS. His bat has been one of the only bright spots in the Guardians' lineup, and having him as their catcher would give Vogt so many more options with his lineup.
However, whatever Fry did to his elbow at the end of June clearly affected his ability to throw a baseball and play catcher.
Fry's versatility and ability to catch would be massive for the Guardians during the postseason. However, it seems pretty unlikely that Fry will get any more reps as a backstop this season because of the injury.