Guardians Legends Sound Off On Jose Ramirez's Huge Milestone
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez passed Albert Belle for second place on the franchise's all-time home run list on Tuesday, smashing his 242nd and 243rd career home runs in the Guardians' win over the Detroit Tigers.
Afterward, Cleveland legends Carlos Baerga and Omar Vizquel—both of whom were teammates of Belle in the '90s—spoke on Ramirez's milestone.
"Passing Albert Belle, you have to be good," said Baerga, via Camryn Justice of WEWS.
I'll say.
Belle spent eight seasons in Cleveland, hitting well over 30 homers in each of his last five years with the club. He topped out at 50 long balls in 1995 and also hit 48 the following year.
"That is a huge accomplishment for him, because everyone knows Albert Belle in the community of Cleveland," Vizquel said. "We know the kind of player that he was, talented, powerful hitter. But then all of a sudden, you see a little guy like Jose taking that throne. It is an amazing feat."
The 5-foot-9 Ramirez has totaled 27 long balls this season and has also driven in 87 runs.
Funny enough, Ramirez was actually in a home run drought over the last month, as he did not leave the park once from June 30 through July 22. He finally homered on July 23 before going yard twice on Tuesday, tying Belle and then surpassing him.
Next up for Ramirez? Jim Thome, although Ramirez still has a long way to go to catch him. Thome is atop the Guardians' all-time list with 337 home runs.
Cleveland improved to 65-42 with its win over the Tigers and owns the best record in the American League. It will have Wednesday off before hosting a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles beginning on Thursday evening.