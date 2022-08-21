Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

About a half hour prior to the 12:05 PM start, the game went into delay with pools of water gathered around the warning track and impending storms. This comes on the heels of Saturday night's game that was delayed just shy of three hours.

However, it wasn't the rain and storms that kept the clubs from taking the field this time, but rather unplayable field conditions. Once the tarp was rolled out onto the field, it never came back off -- and the water along the wall just wouldn't drain.

Fans with tickets to today's game will have the option to exchange into one of 22 game options.

The Guardians have a day off on Monday, but then head to the west coast for a six-game road trip -- two with the Padres and four with the Mariners.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus

Johnny Cueto's Masterpiece Silences Cleveland Bats

Guardians Farm Report: Valera And Naylor Power Columbus Over Toledo In Win Friday Night

Steven Kwan Deserves To Be Talked About In The Rookie Of The Year Race

Triston McKenzie Sets New Career High In Strikeouts

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI