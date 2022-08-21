Skip to main content

Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions

Sunday's game between the Guardians and White Sox has been called off.

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

About a half hour prior to the 12:05 PM start, the game went into delay with pools of water gathered around the warning track and impending storms. This comes on the heels of Saturday night's game that was delayed just shy of three hours. 

However, it wasn't the rain and storms that kept the clubs from taking the field this time, but rather unplayable field conditions. Once the tarp was rolled out onto the field, it never came back off -- and the water along the wall just wouldn't drain.

Fans with tickets to today's game will have the option to exchange into one of 22 game options.

The Guardians have a day off on Monday, but then head to the west coast for a six-game road trip -- two with the Padres and four with the Mariners.

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus

Johnny Cueto's Masterpiece Silences Cleveland Bats

Guardians Farm Report: Valera And Naylor Power Columbus Over Toledo In Win Friday Night

Steven Kwan Deserves To Be Talked About In The Rookie Of The Year Race

Triston McKenzie Sets New Career High In Strikeouts

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

morris
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus

By Todd Paquette
Johnny Cueto
News

Johnny Cueto's Masterpiece Silences Cleveland Bats

By Brendan Gulick
valera7
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Valera And Naylor Power Columbus Over Toledo In Win Friday Night

By Todd Paquette
Steven Kwan June 5 2022
Opinion

Steven Kwan Deserves To Be Talked About In The Rookie Of The Year Race

By Tommy Wild
Triston McKenzie August 19 2022
News

Triston McKenzie Sets New Career High In Strikeouts

By Tommy Wild
Austin Hedges August 19 2022
News

Austin Hedges Leaves Guardians Game With Sprained Right Ankle

By Tommy Wild
Myles Straw June 8 2022
Opinion

Guardians Are Winning Games With Hustle

By Tommy Wild
martinez3
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Extends On-Base Streak To 27 Games in Captains Win Thursday

By Todd Paquette