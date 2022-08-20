Triston McKenzie Sets New Career High In Strikeouts

My goodness, Triston McKenzie is having quite a season!

Back on July 14 of this year, he struck out 12 Tigers batters which at the time was a new career high for the young pitcher. He carved right through their batting order like it was just another routine start.

Friday night's game against the White Sox saw a similar performance. This time against an even tougher lineup and resulting in an even more historic performance.

In the top of the seventh inning, McKenzie struck his 13th batter of the game which at the time marked a new career high. He would end up finishing the game with 14 strikeouts without walking a single hitter.

By the time McKenzie left the game, he struck every batter in the White Sox's lineup at least once. That in itself is an impressive accomplishment.

His best pitch of the night was easily that rainbow curveball he throws. It had batters confused and silly the entire night. Over half of them, he threw resulted in a whiff.

This was easily Triston's best performance of the year and an argument can be made that it's the best performance of his career.

