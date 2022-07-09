Jose Ramirez Passes Cleveland Legend On Extra-Base Hits List

Jose Ramirez is already a Cleveland legend, and now he is passing other club legends on the extra-base hits list.

In the second inning of Saturday's game against the Royals, Jose Ramirez hit a two-run shot to center field. It's good to see Jose hitting home runs again, but this home run was significant because he passed Manny Ramirez on the extra-base hits list.

Here is the home run that allowed Jose to pass Manny:

Manny played for the Cleveland Indians from 1993 until 2000. In his prime, Manny was one of the best hitters in Cleveland and in all of baseball!

Now that Jose has passed him, he sits at ninth on the list for most extra-base hits in club history. Manny is still in the top 10. Next up on the list for Jose is Lou Boudreau who played for the club from 1938 until 1950. He currently sits on the list with 495 extra-base hits.

Knowing how Jose plays, he will most likely at least tie Bourdrea this season. There is a good chance he passes him sooner than later!

Jose has been in a little bit of a slump lately, so to see him start to heat up is a great sign for him and the entire team! He is currently 3-4 on the day and has three RBI and scored two runs.

