WATCH: Nolan Jones Hits First Career Home Run

Have a debut series, Nolan Jones!

Only a day after making his Major League debut and recording his first career hit, Jones hit his first Big League home run off of Jackson Kowar in the fourth inning of today's game!

Jones' first home run came with runners at the corners and only one out. He put a smooth swing on the four-seam fastball and gave it a ride!

Watch the home run here:

It might be a little difficult for Jones to get the ball back though. It went 457 feet and went right into the fountains in right-center field at Kauffman Stadium. The staff had to get a net out just to try and retrieve it.

I've been watching baseball for a long time, but that is a first for me!

Just like last night when Nolan got his first Big League hit, the Jones family were up on their feet cheering for him. What a special weekend for them that they will never forget!

A fire has been lit underneath the Guardians' offense today. Nolan's home run gives them an 11-0 lead and it's only the fourth inning!

