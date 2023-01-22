Josh Naylor Explains 'Rock The Baby' Celebration From ALDS

Cleveland Guardians first baseman talked about his infamous celebration against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

Guards Fest was over the weekend and fans finally got to hear from some of their favorite players after a long offseason. One player that spoke to the media was first baseman/designated hitter Josh Naylor.

Of course, he was asked about the ALDS against the Yankees.

During that series, Naylor hit a home run off of New York ace Gerrit Cole. As Naylor rounded the bases, he rocked an imaginary baby in his arms which quickly became known as the 'rock the baby' celebration.

Needless to say, Yankees fans weren't too pleased with this celebration and used it as a chant against Naylor when the series returned to the Bronx.

Naylor received some criticism for the celebration with some believing it crossed the line or was a mockery of Cole.

This is what Naylor had to say about the celebration:

"I was doing that all year, probably not as aggressive as I did there. It was more so to get the guys fired up. I think the media made it look like I was doing at him directly. I was doing it at the bench and I really wanted to fire up my guys ... I don't do anything to like purposefully do it at someone ..."

He also went on to say that the celebration wouldn't have as big of a story if the Guardians had won the series.

It did seem strange that he only got this criticism against the Yankees. Anyone who watched the Guardians play all year long knew that this celebration was nothing new for Naylor.

Here's the proof:

Sep 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) celebrates after he hits a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the celebration was a little extra but it was by means harmful to Cole or attacked him personally. If anything, I'm glad we have players who are willing to show emotion on the field and not act like robots in the biggest moments of their lives.

Naylor had a couple of other emotional outbursts during the 2022 regular season that pumped up the team. This is the type of player he is and something tells me we may see a few more moments like this one in 2023.

