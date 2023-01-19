The Future Is Bright, Guardians Have Seven Prospects In Baseball America's Top 100

The Guardians organization is known for a handful of things and one of those is having a deep farm system. Not just at the Triple-A level either. They have highly ranked prospects through Double-A and Class-A too.

A lot of credit has to go to both the team's scouts and Minor League coaches for the team's Major League success. Without their contributions then players wouldn't be ready when they eventually get the call-up.

With this being said about the staff, it's no surprise that Cleveland has a number of prospects ranked high in Baseball America's Top 100 list.

Just how good is the Guardians' farm system?

They have seven player's on the Top 100 list which is only one short of the Orioles who have eight. Here is a list of all the players who are on it and where they are ranked.

19. Daniel Espino - SP

- SP 20. Gavin Williams - SP

- SP 68. Bo Naylor - C

- C 72. Goerge Valera - OF

- OF 77. Brayan Rocchio - SS

- SS 85. Logan Allen - SP

- SP 86. Tanner Bibee - SP

There's one thing that jumps out when looking at this list, all the pitching.

Cleveland has a full starting rotation in the waiting, if not ready to go right now. Between Espino, Williams, Allen, and Bibee fans could be looking at Cleveland's starting rotation in two to three years.

The Guardians have all of these highly-ranked pitching prospects while still having one of the best rotations in baseball. Having pitching depth is one of the biggest luxuries in baseball and the Guardians are living well in that department.

But will all of these pitchers' futures be with the Guardians as a piece in a trade?

