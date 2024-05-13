Logan Allen’s Quality Start Spearheads Guardians’ Shutout Win Over White Sox
After falling in the first three games of their road series against the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians earned a 7-0 victory to close out the set on Sunday afternoon.
While the Guardians’ offense had its most productive game of the series, the team’s pitching recorded its fifth shutout of the year.
Starting pitcher Logan Allen was the catalyst, turning in his second quality start of the season.
The left-hander pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits, one hit-by-pitch, and one walk, while throwing three strikeouts in 87 pitches (56 strikes). His strong performance came five days after the shortest start of his career this past Tuesday, when he pitched just 2.1 innings and allowed a career-high seven earned runs against the Detroit Tigers.
The Cleveland starter was able to remain in Sunday’s game after his first pitch was lined 105.7 mph into his lower back by White Sox left fielder Tommy Pham. After the contest, Allen was asked about what was working for him.
“I thought we were able to mix well. I think we weren’t nibbling, we were just kind of going right after guys, trusting the defense. And to be able to keep the pitch count down, but just going right after guys, just trusting, attacking. And I thought David Fry called a great game, swung it well. He had a great hit today, so a lot of credit to D-Fry today.”- Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen
In addition to serving as Allen’s battery mate defensively, Cleveland catcher David Fry hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to stretch the Guardians’ lead to 4-0.
Up next, Cleveland will begin a three-game road series against the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers on Monday night at 8:05 p.m.