Latest Guardians Prospect Heating Up In Minors
The Cleveland Guardians have demonstrated a willingness this season to promote players who are performing in the minors.
Kyle Manzardo was called up at the beginning of May, Johnathan Rodriguez (while just optioned) spent a few weeks with the big league club, and Daniel Schneeman just made his major league debut.
There's another prospect who is heating up who could also seeing big league action is he keeps this up.
Jhonkensy Noel (Cleveland’s 26th-ranked prospect MLB Pipeline) could be the next prospect in line to get an opportunity with the Guardians. His recent stats are certainly an indication he’s ready for that chance.
Noel had an incredibly slow start to the season. However, his production over the last month is really what stands out when deciding whether a call-up is warranted or not.
In May, Noel hit .296/.367/.611 with an OPS of .978. He also hit 10 home runs, drove in 29 RBI, and scored 16 runs. That all comes out to a wRC+ of 146 for the month.
One indication that Noel is seeing the ball well right now is that his strikeout rate over the last 28 games is sitting at 20 percent which is significantly down from his minor league average. Swing and miss rate has always been one of the big criticisms of Noel’s game, but he seems to have better control of that this season.
Cleveland already has a lot of players who need at-bats at the big league level. It won’t be easy for Stephen Vogt to find a spot for Noel even if he is promoted. On the other hand, Noel’s defensive versatility could also make him a useful piece moving forward.
He’s made appearances at first base, left field, and right field in 2024 and even played third base the last two seasons as well.
There’s a lot of reasons to like what Noel is doing right now. If he keeps this up, he’ll force the Guardians to make a decision with him one way or another.