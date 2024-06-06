Wednesday’s Royals-Guardians Matchup Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
Entering this week, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals were set to face off three times at Progressive Field from Tuesday through Thursday.
However, one of these contests will have to wait for a while.
The Guardians announced that Wednesday’s game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, August 26 at 6:40 p.m.
This marks Cleveland’s third postponement so far this season. The Guardians will make up an April 7 road postponement against the Minnesota Twins as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 9. Additionally, the team made up an April 12 home postponement against the New York Yankees, falling 3-2 in the first game of a twin bill on April 13.
Cleveland extended its American League Central Division lead over Kansas City to five games with an 8-5 comeback victory over the Royals on Tuesday night. The Guardians scored the game's final eight runs with three in the fourth inning, and five more in the seventh.
For Cleveland, relief pitcher Nick Sandlin was set to make his first career Major League start on Wednesday night. With the postponement, the Guardians' expected starting rotation remains as scheduled, with Tanner Bibee slated to start Thursday’s contest.
Logan Allen was originally set to be available out of the Cleveland bullpen for Wednesday night’s game. However, with the contest being postponed, time will ultimately tell when he ends up pitching next for the Guardians.
Cleveland will look to win its 15th series of the season with a victory on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.