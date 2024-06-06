Cleveland Baseball Insider

Wednesday’s Royals-Guardians Matchup Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

The contest between Cleveland and Kansas City will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 26.

Logan Potosky

Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field.
Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Entering this week, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals were set to face off three times at Progressive Field from Tuesday through Thursday.

However, one of these contests will have to wait for a while.

The Guardians announced that Wednesday’s game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, August 26 at 6:40 p.m.

This marks Cleveland’s third postponement so far this season. The Guardians will make up an April 7 road postponement against the Minnesota Twins as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 9. Additionally, the team made up an April 12 home postponement against the New York Yankees, falling 3-2 in the first game of a twin bill on April 13.

Cleveland extended its American League Central Division lead over Kansas City to five games with an 8-5 comeback victory over the Royals on Tuesday night. The Guardians scored the game's final eight runs with three in the fourth inning, and five more in the seventh.

Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field.
Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For Cleveland, relief pitcher Nick Sandlin was set to make his first career Major League start on Wednesday night. With the postponement, the Guardians' expected starting rotation remains as scheduled, with Tanner Bibee slated to start Thursday’s contest.

Logan Allen was originally set to be available out of the Cleveland bullpen for Wednesday night’s game. However, with the contest being postponed, time will ultimately tell when he ends up pitching next for the Guardians.

Cleveland will look to win its 15th series of the season with a victory on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

Published
Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.