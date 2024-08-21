National League East Contender Urged To Sign Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber This Offseason
Shane Bieber has been the Cleveland Guardians' ace for the last five seasons, and he even won the 2020 Cy Young award in MLB’s shortened season.
The next few seasons were filled with inconsistencies due to injuries, and Bieber ended up getting Tommy John surgery after two phenomenal starts in 2024. This was always going to be a big year for Bieber, given that he’s a free agent when the season is over, and there should be plenty of interest in the 29-year-old.
The Atlanta Braves are one team being urged to sign the starting pitcher who is in his prime.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News believes that Bieber could be a perfect complement to the Braves' current rotation and shouldn’t come at a high price.
“But Bieber is a former Cy Young and could certainly help the Braves in 2025. Because of his injury, he won't get a mega-deal, but he should be right in the Braves price range,” wrote Bishop.
“He and [Spencer] Strider, when healthy could form a very strong one-two punch in the Braves rotation as they look to remain a perennial postseason contender. If Fried leaves, Bieber may be the perfect fit in Atlanta as he tries to rebuild his value. The Braves would essentially be swapping one ace out for another this coming offseason.”
Atlanta could be an intriguing destination for Bieber if he chooses to leave Cleveland this offseason. The Braves historically have a solid starting rotation and are developing while constantly being a World Series contender.
However, if Bieber’s market doesn’t break the bank, then the Guardians should be even more motivated to retain the former All-Star Game MVP and Cy Young winner.