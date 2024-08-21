Cleveland Baseball Insider

National League East Contender Urged To Sign Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber This Offseason

Could the Atlanta Braves sign Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber in free agency?

Tommy Wild

May 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shane Bieber has been the Cleveland Guardians' ace for the last five seasons, and he even won the 2020 Cy Young award in MLB’s shortened season. 

The next few seasons were filled with inconsistencies due to injuries, and Bieber ended up getting Tommy John surgery after two phenomenal starts in 2024. This was always going to be a big year for Bieber, given that he’s a free agent when the season is over, and there should be plenty of interest in the 29-year-old.

The Atlanta Braves are one team being urged to sign the starting pitcher who is in his prime.

Curt Bishop of The Sporting News believes that Bieber could be a perfect complement to the Braves' current rotation and shouldn’t come at a high price. 

“But Bieber is a former Cy Young and could certainly help the Braves in 2025. Because of his injury, he won't get a mega-deal, but he should be right in the Braves price range,” wrote Bishop

“He and [Spencer] Strider, when healthy could form a very strong one-two punch in the Braves rotation as they look to remain a perennial postseason contender. If Fried leaves, Bieber may be the perfect fit in Atlanta as he tries to rebuild his value. The Braves would essentially be swapping one ace out for another this coming offseason.”

Shane Bieber throws a pitcj
Jun 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta could be an intriguing destination for Bieber if he chooses to leave Cleveland this offseason. The Braves historically have a solid starting rotation and are developing while constantly being a World Series contender.

However, if Bieber’s market doesn’t break the bank, then the Guardians should be even more motivated to retain the former All-Star Game MVP and Cy Young winner. 

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

Home/News