Owen Miller, Franmil Reyes Lift Cleveland to Series Win Over Blue Jays

The Guardians came back from two different deficits to win 4-3 on Sunday afternoon

Cleveland hasn't made a habit of coming from behind to win many games this year, which made Sunday's victory all that much sweeter.

Owen Miller's solo home run and Oscar Mercado's game-winning RBI single (scoring Franmil Reyes from second base) helped the Guardians come back from a pair of deficits against Toronto to win 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The win is Cleveland's 13th in its last 18 tries against Toronto at Progressive Field. That said, Cleveland won its first series over the Blue Jays since taking two of three at the Rogers Centre from July 22-24, 2019, as well as its first series at Progressive Field since a 4-game sweep from April 4-7, 2019.

Sunday's finale certainly didn't get off to a great start. In his first Major League start, Konnor Pilkington allowed a double to George Springer (which nearly left the yard for a HR). Then he walked Bo Bichette and allowed back-to-back singles to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez (which brought home two runs).

But Toronto's offense went ice cold after the southpaw settled in. They didn't register another hit until Santiago Espinal led off the top of the seventh with a double into the right field corner. Pilkington was removed after 81 pitches through 3.2 innings, and Eli Morgan was stellar in relief.

The Guardians got a pair of runs to tie the game at 2-2 in the third inning. Steven Kwan opened the frame with a double, Jose Ramirez tripled him home and Owen Miller delivered a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays grabbed the lead back on back-to-back sacrifice fly's, following Espinal's double. But Owen Miller's solo shot brought the game back level at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, and Mercado delivered his game-winning hit a few batters later.

The Guardians wrapped up the homestand 4-2, winning three of four games against Toronto after splitting the 2-game series with San Diego. The team has now won seven of it's last nine games as they keep pace in the division. They'll hit the road for the upcoming week for an AL Central circuit with stops on the south side of Chicago and Minneapolis.

