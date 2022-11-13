REPORT: Guardians Won't Move Shane Bieber This Offseason

The hot stove is heating up and the Guardians are starting to find their way to the center of a lot of rumors and reports. The latest report is pretty big when trying to figure out the direction that the team may take heading to next season.

Jim Bowden tweeted that he spoke with Chris Antonetti and he said the Guardians will not be trading Shane Bieber this offseason. This will cement him as the number-one starter heading into the 2023 season as the Guardians try to build on to their impressive season from last year.

The question of whether or not Bieber would get traded was a real one. The Cleveland front office has a history of trading starting pitchers in their prime with a few years of team control on them.

Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, and Mike Clevinger are all fantastic examples of this.

As for now, this won't be the same fate Bieber faces which is fantastic to see.

In the same report, Bowden mentioned that he also asked Antonetti if they were close to acquiring either Sean Murphy from the Athletics or Alejandro Kirk from the Blue Jays.

I previously mentioned that the Guardians should have Kirk on their radar and I still stand by that. He would be a great fit on the Guardians!

-----

-----

