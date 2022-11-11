Guardians' Jose Ramirez Wins Silver Slugger Award

What more can Jose Ramirez do?

First, he showed off what he can do on the defense side by taking home the Gold Glove Award for American League third basemen. Now he's bringing home another piece of hardware as Ramirez was also named the Silver Slugger Award recipient.

What Ramirez did at the plate in 2022 was nothing short of incredible. There's a reason his nickname is the "GOAT."

He finished the season with a .280 batting average which wasn't at the top of the list for AL third baseman. However, his 601 at-bats were. Jose's 29 home runs were the second most home runs out of the AL third baseman and his 126 RBI were the most by almost 30. Alex Bregman had the second most RBI but only had 93.

The season Ramirez was able to put together is impressive in itself on paper, but what was going on behind the scenes makes it even more incredible. He found out in June that he would need thumb surgery but was still able to power through it and lead the Guardians to the playoffs.

Whether it's the Gold Glove or now the Silver Slugger, it's so much better as a fan to see Ramirez win these awards without having to hear the "what team will trade for him?" or "what jersey will Ramirez be wearing next season?" commentary that we've heard the last few seasons.

Jose is here to stay and his incredible play is too!

-----

Read More:

Emmanuel Clase's Contract Extension Proving To be A Success For Guardians

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Top 50 Prospects Update, No. 49 OF Jorge Burgos

Guardians Success Proves Why Terry Francona Is The Manager Of The Year

Chris Antonetti Hints At Major Moves For The Guardians This Offseason

Chris Antonetti Named MLB's Executive Of The Year

"It's Extremely Blessing:" This Is What Steven Kwan Has To Say About Being A Rookie Of The Year Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation