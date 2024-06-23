Rockies Catcher Identified As Trade Target For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians need one, maybe two, starting pitchers before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. They’re also looking to add an outfield bat and an offensive-minded shortstop.
But are there any other positions Cleveland should be looking to upgrade for a potential playoff run?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com put together a list of possible trade candidates and interestingly identified Colorado Rockies C Elias Diaz as a fit for the Guardians.
Here’s what Feinsand had to say about Diaz.
“Diaz might be the best catcher available this summer, combining a solid mix of offense (.303/.352/.439) and defense (91% framing, 89% CS above average). D9az was hot at the plate in recent weeks, posting an .838 OPS in 28 games since May 3, but he landed on the injured list with a left calf strain earlier in June. He’s earning $6 million this season, his last before becoming a free agent, but his recovery from the injury will determine his trade status as July approaches.”
This is an interesting trade target for the Guardians.
Bo Naylor is the team’s franchise catcher, but he’s struggled on offense this season hitting just .184/.253/.291 in 51 games. This is even something manager Stephen Vogt recently talked about.
Trading for Diaz would presumably make him the fourth catcher on the roster including Naylor, David Fry, and Austin Hedges. It’s rare a team carries three backstops, let alone four.
However, Diaz’s bat makes him a much more versatile piece than just another backstop. Vogt can easily draw up a lineup that has Bo or Fry behind the plate and Diaz as a designated hitter and vice versa. This would undoubtedly make Cleveland's lineup deeper and more dangerous to opposing pitchers.
The bottom line is the Guardians need another bat and Diaz certainly checks that box. There is aslo definitely a world where both Diaz and the rest of the catchers on the roster can co-exist.