REPORT: Guardians Looking To Trade For Starting Pitcher, Corner Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have established themselves as a legit contender in the American League after 60 games into the season. However, this team still has numerous holes on the roster that need to be filled if Cleveland hopes to make a push in the postseason.
This is something the front office is well aware of and they’re reportedly looking to trade for some more pieces before this year’s deadline. Jim Bowden of The Athletic revealed just this in his latest trade deadline article.
“The Guardians are scouring both leagues for middle-of-the-rotation type starting pitcher and a corner outfield to lengthen their lineup with more pop,” wrote Bowden.
Now, none of this should come as a shock to Guardians fans.
The rotation was supposed to be a strength for the Guardians, but that has not gone as planned. Shane Bieber looked like a Cy Young contender through his first two starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery, Gavin Williams hasn't thrown a pitch yet this season due to an elbow injury, Triston McKenzie hasn’t looked the same he missed the majority of last season, and Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen have taken slight steps back since their rookie season.
The Guardians need a starter, but acquiring one won’t be easy considering they’re one of many teams likely looking to do the same.
Cleveland’s outfield has been better this season, especially with Tyler Freeman’s improved offensive production in center field. However, acquiring another right-handed right fielder would take this lineup to the next level.
There is 50 days until the trade deadline. If anything, Bowden’s comments signal that the Guardians could be an active team leading up to August 1.