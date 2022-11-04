Steven Kwan Credits Guardians Coaches And Veterans For His First Gold Glove Award

Steven Kwan was one of the biggest surprises for the Guardians in 2022. He went from a guy that was on the verge of making the Big League roster back in Spring Training, to a Gold Glove winner in only a span of seven months.

Still, Kwan has remained humble and has given all the credit to those around him for his success. That includes both his coaches and his teammates.

Watch the interview here:

In an interview after winning the award, Kwan said that "I think with the coaches, I think a lot of times guys don't want to work or they don't care about working. But we have good coaches to where they're always trying to get better and teach us new things."

It's no secret that Cleveland has some of the best coaches in baseball. This includes coaching them fundamentally but also supporting their players too. Without the leadership of Terry Francona, there is no way the Guardians end up playing in the ALDS.

Kwan didn't stop there though. He went on to talk about how important his teammates were too.

"It just starts with leadership at the top. I think if the vets didn't care about defense then obviously us younger guys wouldn't care either. It shows that our team is fully faceted and every angle of the game is important so when you have older guys that care about defense it makes it easier for the younger guys coming up."

There weren't a lot of veterans on the Guardians in 2022. Without a doubt, this has to be the Jose Ramirez effect that Kwan is talking about. All the young guys clearly look up to him. Even though Ramirez may not be the loudest player in the dugout, he leads by example which is in some cases even better.

After a rookie season like the one Kwan had, I can't wait to see what he has in store for his sophomore year with his continued work and dedication to the game.

