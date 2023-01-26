Terry Francona Unified With Beloved Scooter After It Was Stolen

Cleveland Guardians manager, Terry Francona, is known for the scooter he uses to get around downtown. He was finally reunited with it after the scooter was stolen earlier this week.

The offseason is always filled with wild stories that leave fans speechless. But I don't think anyone had Terry Francona getting his scooter stolen on their Guardians off-season bingo card.

However, the future Hall Of Fame Manager had it taken from him while he was in town for Guards Fest over the weekend Tito's scooter has become just as famous as he has and become a true symbol over the last few years.

He's been seen riding it all over downtown Cleveland and into Progressive Field. Not seeing Tito on the scooter would almost be as if a part of him was missing.

Thankfully, this story does have a happy ending.

Tito was reunited with his beloved mode of transportation just a few days after it went missing. The Cleveland police were able to track it down and deliver it back to Cleveland's manager at Progressive Field.

Francona was seen hugging and taking pictures with the police who were able to locate the scooter. His reaction when hopping on it for the first time was absolutely priceless as well.

This is one of those stories that can only make you smile seeing Tito's joy and relief. He and that scooter has been through a lot together and it's finally back where it belongs.

To echo what Tito said, "Back in business!"

