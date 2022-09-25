Skip to main content

WATCH: Scenes Inside The Guardians Locker Room Afer Clinching The American League Central

Cleveland's locker room was a party after the youngest team in baseball clinched the American League Central and is headed to the postseason.
The Guardians made it official on Sunday afternoon as they are the 2022 American League Champions and wow, was the locker room a party!

We've heard it all season that this is the youngest team in baseball and some of the players are barely old enough to drink, but that didn't stop the champagne bottles from popping and the beer cans from cracking open.

Even Tito had the goggles on with a cigar in his mouth!

If you thought this team was fun to watch on the field, check how they celebrate off of it. It'll certainly put a smile on your face! 

Hopefully, this isn't the last celebration we see the Guardians have before it's all said and done! 

