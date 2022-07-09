WATCH: Nolan Jones Hits RBI Double For First Major League Hit

Nolan Jones hits RBI double during his first at-bat for first Major League hit in debut.

Talk about making an impact in your Major League debut! Nolan Jones wasted no time in a Guardians uniform and hit an RBI double in his first at-bat as a big leaguer.

Jones got into a 1-1 count against Brady Singer and then roped a ball down the right-field line. At first, the ball looked like it was foul, however, it just barely stayed fair.

Nolan ended up reaching third on the hit although, it was ruled as a double with an error.

This allowed Owen Miller to come around and score from third base and give the Guardians an early 1-0 lead over the Royals. What a great moment for Nolan and the Jones family as they are all in attendance in Kansas City and had their phones up waiting to see him get that first hit!

Jones has seen quite a bit of action early in the game. He made a put-out in right-field in the first inning and then he came up to get a hit in the top of the second inning.

Before the game, Jones said, "I just want to go out there and have fun," and he certainly looks like he is so far!

Nolan has been a highly-touted prospect ever since being drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2016 draft. It will be exciting to see what else the 24-year-old can do now that he has hit his first hit under his belt!

-----

