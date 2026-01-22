Baseball America is one of the most nationally recognized publications for all news and information relating to the sport.

And recently, they gave high praise to the Cleveland Guardians and the youth the team will sport in 2026.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, the 2026 Top 100 prospects list was released, with six members of the Guardians organization receiving the high honors. A few have an opportunity to join the big leagues as soon as this year, and others are probably two-to-three years away from getting a chance to play at Progressive Field.

Here are the six Guardians who were listed as some of baseball's top prospects:

22. Travis Bazzana (2B) - 2025 Assignment: Double-A/Triple-A

It's hard to say who's better: Bazzana or DeLauter. Both are super intriguing prospects.

But Bazzana's flying through the minors at an unmatched rate.

After playing with Lake County in 2024, he jumped to Akron and then Columbus in 2025, setting himself up nicely for a promotion to the majors in 2026. At each level, his eye remained keen and his consistency stayed intact, two things important for a prospect, not only for confidence but for general front office trust in his abilities.

He very well could end up at Progressive Field by the end of the upcoming season.

34. Chase DeLauter (OF) - 2025 Assignment: Triple-A

Drafted 16th overall by the Guardians back in 2022, there hasn't been a point in time since that DeLauter's name has fallen out of discussions.

He's electric, full of power and one of the most promising prospects Cleveland's had in recent years.

Last season, he worked his way back from injury, slashing .278/.383/.476 in Triple-A, earning a promotion to the majors in the MLB Postseason. He definitely looked raw, but with more time, he might be able to lock down the No. 2 spot in the outfield next to Golden Glover Steven Kwan.

56. Ralphy Velazquez (1B) - 2025 Assignment: High-A/Double-A

Another first round selection for Cleveland, he's next to DeLauter as one of Cleveland's most physically gifted prospects. He's doing a good job at growing and becoming an aggressive hitter, pairing a good understanding of the strike zone with bat-to-ball skills.

Velazquez could end up becoming an everyday first baseman in the majors, especially if Kyle Manzardo ends up leaning into the designated hitter role more. He needs another full season of minor high-level league ball, with a promotion likely in 2027 or 2028.

67. Angel Genao (SS) - 2025 Assignment: Double-A

Slashing .308/.438/.654 in rookie ball put Genao on the map last season.

For an undersized infielder, he's shown a knack for power and plate presence, tearing up the minors since joining the organization back at the ripe age of 17. He's going to have to show productivity at the plate and in the field in Double-A this season, with the hope of bouncing up to Triple-A by the end of the campaign.

He's still probably three years away from an opportunity in the big leagues.

88. Parker Messick (LHP) - 2025 Assignment: Triple-A/Majors

While the major league roster has a few young, talented pitchers like Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee, one 24-year-old has put his name on opposing teams' radars: Parker Messick.

He got seven starts towards the tail end of 2026, putting together a 2.72 ERA with an impressive look of poise. He never really wavered on the mound, allowing just 12 total earned runs in a part of the season where the Guardians needed him to be at the top of his game. He's one of the organization's next great rotational pieces, showing that at each level of the game, he can be efficient.

89. Braylon Doughty (RHP) - 2025 Assignment: Single-A

At just 19 years old, he recorded a 3.48 ERA in 2025 with 22 games started, allowing just four home runs the entire season and walking just 23 batters. He looked sharp. His walk percentage came in at 6.4%, and his strikeout mark was above 25% at a clip of 27.3%.

He finished the year with a walk per nine innings mark at 2.3 and strikeouts per nine innings at 10.4, showing good control for such a young arm. He also tacked on a 1.250 WHIP, giving more credit to his overall effectiveness on the mound.

It should be exciting to see what he can do in 2026, with a chance to march all the way up to Double-A if he remains consistent.