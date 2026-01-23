Cleveland Guardians Projected To Have These Three Prospects Called Up in 2026

The 2026 MLB Spring Training window is just a few weeks away.

The Cleveland Guardians will get a clearer picture of their roster entering the 2026 regular season, with several prospects in contention for Opening Day spots.

In 2025, they gave numerous high-profile minor leaguers a chance to show what they're worth, with outfielders Chase DeLauter and George Valera, and utility C.J. Kayfus, being the most notable in the batter's box. They also gave top-rated starting pitcher Parker Messick a chance to show what he's worth, and he did not disappoint. He produced a below-3.0 ERA, giving himself a good chance to be in the starting rotation in 2026.

Heading into the upcoming season, MLB.com's Tim Stebbins predicted that the Guardians would see three specific prospects get promoted this year: No. 6-ranked Khal Stephen, No. 14-ranked Juan Brito and No. 18 Kahlil Watson. Each has impressed in the minors since they became a part of the organization.

The appeal for all three is that they play different positions, and each major league group has delivered questionable, if not lackluster, performance over the past few seasons. If they impress in the minors, they should earn opportunities to show their value in the majors at some point this season.

https://t.co/W4WQIxjYqW's Tim Stebbins named Juan Brito, Khal Stephen and Kahlil Watson as 3 potential prospects that could make the majors in 2026. pic.twitter.com/kryLj1u6Xg — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) January 23, 2026

Khal Stephen, Right-Handed Pitcher

When the Guardians decided to make a blockbuster move and send franchise staple Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays, not many were sure what to expect from Stephen, the prospect Cleveland was sent in return.

Stephen started his career back in the 2025 season, just a year removed from being picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. Coming out of Mississippi State of the SEC in his final collegiate season, he was tossing heat. He put up a 3.47 ERA on the mound with a win-loss record of 8-3. His WHIP was impressive at 1.010 with a strikeout per nine innings mark at 10.0.

The best part? He was allowing a measly 2.0 walks per nine innings.

When coming to Cleveland, though, he was dealing with injuries following his time in Toronto, with the organization needing to be patient with him. He tossed a high 6.35 ERA with the Rubberducks across four starts in 2025.

If he wants to get promoted to the majors in 2026, he'll have to show a bit more reliability and consistency.

Juan Brito, Infielder

Year-by-year, there's never been a question on how good Brito is at the plate.

In his 2024 breakout season, he hit 40 doubles, 21 home runs and recorded 84 RBIs to lead the minor league system as one of the most exciting bats. He finishedslashing .256/.365/.443 for an OPS of .807.

Injuries last season, though, hindered any sort of timeline he had planned. He underwent thumb surgery early in the year, followed by a left hamstring strain that, again, resulted in surgery in September. It was an unlucky year, but he's poised to respond well, especially in spring training.

As long as the injury-plagued 2025 season doesn't carry into the upcoming season and Brito can avoid any on-the-field setbacks, he's poised to continue dominating for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers before receiving a potential late-season promotion.

Kahlil Watson, Outfielder

Watson, like Stephen, was acquired in a deal; however, his came back in 2023 involving the Miami Marlins and Josh Bell.

The organization immediately adjusted him from playing as an infielder to an outfielder. His full transition came back in 2025, making great progress at being a consistent fielder while also being exciting at the plate. Manager Stephen Vogt has been very vocal about how he's grown this offseason as well.

“He worked tremendously hard,” Vogt said last week. “To see his progression from where he was last Spring Training, where he was still fairly new, and then to see video and to hear from our [player development] staff on his development in the outfield over the course of the season in 2025, has us very excited about Kahlil in the future for us.”

With the outfield being so rough the best few years, if that trend continues, Watson's going to have a shot to lock down a starting spot at Progressive Field sooner rather than later.