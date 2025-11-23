José Ramírez receives another prestigious honor after remarkable 2025 season

José Ramírez is simply one of the best players to ever lace up his cleats at Progressive Field.

And the accolades and honors keep coming for the 33-year-old power hitter.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, it was announced that Ramírez was named the 2025 Bob Feller Man of the Year by the Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. This is his fourth time receiving such honors.

Ramírez beat out reliever Cade Smith, starting pitcher Gavin Williams and star outfielder Steven Kwan, who was just honored with his fourth Golden Glove award weeks ago.

The switch-hitting third baseman was unstoppable for opposing teams in 2025 and one of the main reasons Cleveland was able to make a late-season playoff push. He finished the year with a slashing line of .283/.360/.503 for a team-high OPS of .863. He also tacked on 30 home runs, the fourth most of his career.

At one point, he recorded a career-best 21-game hit streak that lasted nearly the entire month of May early in the season.

Such efforts allowed him to be selected to his seventh All-Star appearance and sixth Silver Slugger Award. He also was a finalist for the AL MVP trophy and a Golden Glove honor at third base.

At the age of 33, Ramírez isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

2025 was also a year where he displayed his incredible knack on the base paths, stealing a career-high 44 bases, just his second time in the 40s.

What he did this past year not only allowed him to continue receiving personal praise and recognition, but also directly led to the Guardians themselves ending up in headline-grabbing moments.

Cleveland marched back down from a historic 15 1/2-game deficit to win the American League Central over the Detroit Tigers. They finally clinched the No. 1 spot on the final day of the regular season before playing host to the Tigers in the playoffs, falling 2-1.

Alongside the honors presented to Ramírez, pitching coach Carl Willis earned the Frank Gibbons/Steve Olin Good Guy Award. He is the first Cleveland coach to win the award since DeMarlo Hale did back in 2021.

While Cleveland awaits to see what they'll see from Ramírez and the rest of the roster in 2026, Spring Training Camp sits on the horizon. Typically, teams will begin reporting in February, which is just a few months away.

Ramírez' clock is starting to tick and his prime is starting to approach its conclusion. The front office must invest in his current production with hopes of giving the loyal third baseman a chance to win a World Series in The Land.