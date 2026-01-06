Analyst builds projection for 2026 Cleveland Guardians starting lineup

The Cleveland Guardians are just a few weeks away from the start of spring training, where the team will look to build off of another AL Central title.

The team will look to do better than it did last season after being eliminated in the wild card round at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, their heated division rival.

Bleacher Report writer Joel Reuter created his starting lineup projection for the Guardians going into the season.

LF Steven Kwan

Kwan has been an All-Star for the last two seasons for the Guardians and also a Gold Glove winner. His spot at the top of the lineup has never been in question for Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hits a double in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

RF George Valera

Valera made his debut for the Guardians in September and appeared in 16 games for the team down the stretch. His first full season in the major leagues should come with a potential starting lineup designation.

3B José Ramírez

Ramirez continues to play the role of the Guardians' best player, and he will look to have another successful season in Cleveland in 2026.

1B Kyle Manzardo

Manzardo fits the bill for what the Guardians are looking for in a cleanup hitter. He hit 27 homers and had 70 RBIs for the Guardians last season.

CF Chase DeLauter

DeLauter appeared in just two games for the Guardians in 2025, making the 2026 campaign his rookie year. The Guardians have liked what he has been able to do in AAA, so there is hope he can translate the game to the big leagues.

2B Travis Bazzana

"Can top prospect Travis Bazzana force his way into the middle infield picture this spring? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft reached Triple-A in his first full professional season, logging an .813 OPS with 31 extra-base hits in 84 games over three levels in 2025," Reuter wrote.

DH C.J. Kayfus

Kayfus played in 44 games for the Guardians last season, hitting 4 homers and 19 RBIs with a .220 batting average.

C Bo Naylor

Naylor is entering his fifth season with the Guardians, where he hopes to continue his ascent among the league's top defensive catchers.

SS Gabriel Arias

Arias and Brayan Rocchio will compete for the starting shortstop job during Spring Training, but the edge could go to the fifth-year pro from Venezuela. Arias had a .220 batting average with 11 home runs last season for the Guardians.