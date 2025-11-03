Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan wins another massive offseason award
Are we surprised?
Well at this point, no one should be.
Yet again, Steven Kwan has received the honor of being named a Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner. The superstar left fielder took home the award over all American League players at that position, marking the fourth-straight time he's beat out the rest of the pack.
He was a finalist for the award alongside Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers and Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics.
The 28-year-old hasn't known what it's like not to take home the Golden Glove Award. In each of his seasons in the big leagues, he's won it.
In the past two seasons, he's also been named an All Star twice.
Alongside the award he received tonight, Kwan was also one of three unanimous winners of the 2025 Fielding Bible Awards. That was his third time winning the honor in four years.
This recognition for Kwan really does come as no shock. Year in and year out he consistently has been one of the most reliable outfielders in the pro game, helping lead an always questionable Cleveland outfield to success.
He finished the 2025 season with a near career-high of 308 putouts, his second best mark, while setting a career-best in assists with 13. He also posted a fielding percentage of 97.6%.
At the trade deadline, Kwan led all left fielders with 13 defensive runs saved on the year. The next closest player at the time had just eight. Fast forward to the end of the campaign, he tacked on nine more for a total of 22 to finish the season tied for first place in the league with Toronto Blue Jays standout Ernie Clement.
Outside of his involvement in left field, Cleveland opted to place him in center field once, where he put up a perfect 100% fielding mark.
Kwan's story is inspiring.
In the blink of an eye, he's risen from a prospect who had low expectations to a veteran presence for young outfielders to look up to and model their game off of. His teammates over the past few seasons have coined his throw from left field into the infield as the "Kwan Turn," where he throws near-perfect balls to avoid singles turning into doubles.
Currently, the Guardians' front office is attempting to build around the stellar play of Kwan.
They have numerous prospects who are looking to end up playing every day alongside him, including outfielders George Valera, Jhonkensy Noel, Johnathan Rodríguez and Ángel Martinez, just to name a few.
If Kwan can keep growing as a hitter and maintain this incredible play in the outfield, Cleveland may just have a potential future Hall of Famer on the roster, not named José Ramírez.
While his name did swirl in circles as a potential trade target for teams across the league, the Guardians have made it known they do not plan on moving on from the now four-time Golden Glove Award winner.