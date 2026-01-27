Three Under-the-Radar Guardians Crack Cleveland’s Top 10 Prospects List

When MLB.com unveiled its updated 2026 prospect rankings, Cleveland once again reinforced their reputation as one of the league's leaders in player development and farm system talent.

There are plenty of familiar faces on the Cleveland Guardians' Top 30 prospects list. Names like Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter stand out towards the top, with guys like Daniel Espino and Kahlil Watson rounding out the later positions.

But there are also a few within the Top 10 that have flown under the radar.

There are three players in particular, still developing deep within the system, who may not yet be well-known to the average fan: outfielder Jace LaViolette, pitcher Braylon Doughty and infielder Dean Curley.

7. Jace LaViolette (OF) - 2025 1st Round Pick

The Guardians need outfielders. Badly.

And what better place to look than the minor league system. After all, they're looking to give major league time to both Chase DeLauter and George Valera, who were once staples in the farm system.

LaViolette is an exciting 22-year-old who was selected No. 27 overall in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Texas A&M. While there, he put up a 1.093 OPS on a near .700 slugging percentage. He ended up hitting 35 doubles and 68 home runs across 188 games of college ball.

In 2025, he spent all 55 games for the Aggies as the team's starting center fielder, a position that the Guardians haven't had success in for years. While he's probably three to five years out from a major league debut, if not longer due to an injury resulting in hand surgery, he might be just behind infielder Travis Bazzana as the next can't-miss prospect.

2026 will likely serve as a rehabilitation season for him, but if he does suit up, he's going to put that power-hitting on full display.

8. Braylon Doughty (RHP) - 2024 1st Round Pick

Doughty's just 19-years-old, presenting a unique timeline of development that doesn't need to be rushed.

Last season, he made 22 starts, recording a 0-7 record. However, the team's lack of success wasn't his fault. He looked solid, pitching a 3.48 ERA with a 1.254 WHIP, while allowing just four home runs on the season, showing that he isn't going to give up the deep ball

His control also made him an interesting arm, throwing 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and giving up just 2.4 walks per nine innings.

His pipeline profile lists him as a "...good athlete with a quick arm and a fluid delivery. He not only fills the zone, but he also can land his quality breaking balls for strikes or get batters to chase them off the plate. His intelligence is another point in his favor that could help him reach his ceiling of a No. 2 starter."

Cleveland would love to see him slowly work his way through the minors before making a major league debut either in late 2027 or in 2028, being a part of the next wave of the Guardians' starting pitching rotation.

In 2026, he's going to need to make the jump from Single-A up to High-A, and hopefully, Double-A too.

10. Dean Curley (INF) - 2025 2nd Round Pick

Curley being this high up in the Guardians' pipeline rankings says a lot about how promising he can be. The 21-year-old hasn't played much in the system, slashing .242/.286/.273 for a .558 OPS across nine games last season after being drafted.

At 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, the native of Pomona, Calif., is big for an infielder. That being said, his slugging percentage will need to see a bump in 2026. Being below .300 is obviously a sign for concern, but it was a small sample size and his college numbers show that he can be reliable as a heavy hitter.

Across two seasons of ball with the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC, he was the team's go-to slugger. He slashed .301/.412/.517 for an OPS of .929. In each of his seasons with the Volunteers, he hit more home runs than he did doubles and triples, showing a knack for home run power.

He'll likely be with the Lake County Captains in 2026 until he settles in to the major league game, with a potential late-season promotion on the table if he shows signs of improvement.