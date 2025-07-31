Padres Eyeing Three All-Star Targets As Trade Deadline Nears
In an age of austerity throughout swaths of baseball, the San Diego Padres remain admirably aggressive—and this year is reportedly no different.
The Padres are zeroing in on three All-Star trade targets as Thursday's deadline approaches, according to a Wednesday evening report from Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Per LIn and Rosenthal, San Diego is bidding for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, and Athletics pitcher Mason MIller
All three of those players fall in the "young and controllable category." Duran, 28, is a year removed from an 8.7-bWAR season and is making south of $4 million in 2025. Two-time All-Star Kwan is due just over $4 million this year, while Miller is making just $765,000.
"Considering the top-heavy state of the Padres’ farm system, Preller might need to part with elite shortstop prospect Leo De Vries or well-regarded catching prospect Ethan Salas to acquire any of the above players," Lin and Rosenthal wrote.
San Diego is currently occupying the National League's final playoff spot, and leads the Cincinnati Reds by 3.5 games for that honor.