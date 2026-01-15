Realistic expectations for Cleveland Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana in 2026

Travis Bazzana needs to stay healthy in 2026.

The number one selection in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft had a strong season in 2025, despite battling through injuries that held him out of action for a good chunk of time. Across 84 total games in Rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A, Bazzana looked sharp, slashing .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813.

He was electric to watch, knocking 17 doubles, five triples and nine home runs for 39 RBIs. He also stole 12 bases.

But playing in just 84 games makes it obvious he needs to continue to develop.

Rushing him back from injury, vaulting him into the majors and hoping he can tread water long enough to keep his head above water isn't realistic for a player of his magnitude. He's set to be the future second baseman for the Guardians' major league roster, but pushing him there too fast won't help the team long-term.

The 23-year-old deserves to be put in the best position possible to succeed, which presents a question: What should be the expectations for Bazzana in 2026?

The situation that fits best for Bazzana

While many will say that Bazzana is ready to jump to the majors in 2026, they aren't necessarily wrong. He's shown that no matter the level of ball he's playing at, he's one of the best talents. After all, he played just 27 games at High-A before being promoted to Double-A. There, he played 51 games and yet again repeated history with a promotion to Triple-A, where he's been for just 26 outings.

However, one part of his game that could fall apart when making a jump to the majors, unless he develops further, is his strikeout rate. Countless times, prospects who are elite in the minors but struggle with striking out have an even harder time in the majors.

Bazzana struck out 24.3% of the time in 2025, making it tough to argue that he's ready yet for a promotion. Yes, he was dealing with injuries and bouncing up levels of the minors, but that makes it more obvious that he just needs time to settle in with a full season of Triple-A action in Columbus.

He's often times waiting for the perfect pitch and getting jumpy when he doesn't get it.

He only swung at 57.4% of the pitches thrown in the strike zone against him last season, a mark that major league superstar José Ramírez was swinging at roughly 63% of the time, numbers that were initially reported by writer Brian Hemminger. While those numbers are close, the difference is that Bazzana's percentage comes a step below the majors.

The hope for his development and growth is that 2026 displays a swing rate closer to 65-70% to show that he's ready for a bump up to Progressive Field.

It's not that he's untalented; it's that if the Guardians want to make sure that he's set for success, they should keep him for one more season in the farm system. He needs a full, uninjured season to truly get the feel of professional baseball.

In late 2025, reports emerged that Kyle Manzardo, one of Cleveland's top power-hitting prospects, was having a tough time adjusting to the long major league season.

"For the first three or four months, he thought he was great, but it felt like he ran out of steam and got tired," Guardians broadcaster Andre Knott said about how manager Stephen Vogt felt about Manzardo in 2025. "I don't think people realize when you get to mid-August, most of these guys have no legs left."

Cleveland would hate to put Bazzana in a situation where he's struggling to stay healthy and fit, especially late in a season. He would then have a slow start to the offseason, which, for many young players, is the time when they develop the most.

In 2026, Cleveland's front office should prioritize giving Bazzana an entire year of minor league ball with one team. That situation provides him with less pressure and way fewer negatives than a promotion to the majors could inflict.

However, if the Guardians are out of the race by August, he could get a late-season call-up.