Cleveland Guardians Should Pursue This Outfielder In Free Agency
Yes, the Cleveland Guardians still have almost 40 more games to play this season. But it’s never too early to start thinking about how the team could improve this winter, especially with their recent offensive slide.
It’s clear that this lineup still needs an everyday outfield power bat who can protect Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor in the lineup. Time is running out for some of Celveland’s current prospects and players, which may force the front office to look outside the organization with Cleveland’s contention window opening.
Anthony Santander is an upcoming free agent who would be a perfect fit for the Guardians, and Cleveland should seriously pursue him ahead of the 2025 season.
Santander has played the last eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and has become a tremendous all-around player. So far in 2024, he has a slash line of .240/.307/.525 with an OPS of .832, including 36 home runs and 80 RBI.
There’s a very real case for Santander to be considered one of the most underrated hitters in the game.
With that being said, he may not return to the Orioles due to his impending payday increase and the number of young outfielders they currently have on the roster.
An outfield of Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and veteran Cedric Mullens is still one of the top position groups in baseball. Plus, Baltimore’s eighth-ranked prospect, Dylan Beavers, is an outfielder and has an ETA of 2025.
It’s also important to note that Santander isn’t a complete stranger to Cleveland. The Indians signed him as an international free agent in 2011, but he struggled to move through the system after an elbow injury. This allowed the Orioles to select him in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft, and the rest is history.
Santander won’t come cheap, given he’s hitting free agency at the prime of his career and is putting together arguably his best season. But now would be a great time for the organization to make a big free agency slash and show they are serious about winning a World Series while J-Ram is still playing some of his best baseball.