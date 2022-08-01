Skip to main content

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: August 1

Jose Ramirez is the standout player of the week after being a big part of the Guardians' offense during their road trip.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Guardians are coming off a grueling road trip that they finished with a winning record. They had many players step up for them such as Kirk McCarty, Josh Naylor, and Bryan Shaw. But at the end of the day, it was Jose Ramirez who made the most significant impact and won the fan vote to be this week's standout player of the week. 

Ramirez hit .300, had two home runs, nine hits, and six RBI in his last seven games. He's also slugging .567 which really shows the impact he had on the team.

Jose's biggest game of the week was the series opener against the Rays. In that game, he blasted a home run and had three RBI. He also scored a run himself to help lead the Guardians to a win. 

The Guardians start an extended home stand on Monday where they can build up significant momentum as they continue their playoff hunt. If the Guardians are going to capitalize on these games, Jose Ramirez will be a big part of it. 

Make sure to come back and vote next week for Cleveland Baseball Insider's standout player of the week. 



