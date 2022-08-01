Guardians Farm Report: Halpin Finishes Off Tremendous July With Another Big Game Sunday For Lake County

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday with all three Rookie League teams having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus starter Konnor Pilkington and the bullpen shut down the Louisville offense on Sunday allowing just one run on five hits to take the series finale.

Pilkington would go five innings allowing one run on four hits while striking three batters to earn the win.

Gabriel Arias would drive in two runs in the contest including a solo home run his seventh of the season in the sixth inning. Arias has struggled since coming back from his broken hand but over the last two games he's now 3-for-6 with four runs driven in.

A couple of Clippers had their individual streaks continue in the game. Will Benson extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks. Tyler Freeman would extend his on-base streak to 14 straight games finishing 1-for-5 on the day.

With the win the Clippers record now stands at 56-42 on the season.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 2-3 2R HR 2RBI BB

Sandy Leon 2-4 2RBI

Will Benson 1-3 R 2BB

Jose Fermin 1-4 2B

Konnor Pilkington 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO (W)

Jake Jewell 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The game was tied up at five runs apiece after seven innings before the Senators would get to the RubberDucks bullpen scoring five runs over the final three innings. Sunday's loss drops Akron's record to 50-44 on the year.

Ducks George Valera would hit his team leading 15th home run of the season in the game a two-run shot that traveled 404 feet in the third inning of the game.

First baseman Micah Pries would have a nice game as well going 2-for-4 with a double two RBI's and two stolen bases in the contest.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 2R HR 2RBI

Micah Pries 2-4 R 2B 2RBI 2SB

Eric Rodriguez 2-4 RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R 2B

Jose Tena 1-3 2BB

Kyle Marman 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would tie the game up at 8-to-8 scoring two runs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday only to lose in heart breaking fashion on a walk-off base hit with two outs in the bottom half of the inning. The loss drops the Captains record to 51-43 on the year.

Johnathan Rodriguez would homer for the second straight game hitting his 15th long ball of the season. Rodriguez now has hit an incredible 13 home runs over his last 28 games played.

Lake County center fielder Petey Halpin reached base four more times on Sunday extending his on-base streak to 23 straight games. Halpin would collect three hits including his 15th double of the season. He walked once scoring two runs and drove in a run.

Halpin got off to a slow start in 2022 with the Captains but really turned his season around in July leading the organization with a .394 AVG, .494 OBP and doubles with nine in the month.

Lake County shortstop Angel Martinez would extend his on-base streak to 15 straight games which includes a current nine-game hitting streak.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 3-5 2R HR 2RBI

Petey Halpin 3-4 2R 2B RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 2-5 R 2(2B) RBI

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-3 R 3B 2BB

Connor Kokx 2-4 2RBI

Angel Martinez 2-6 R

Jack Degroat 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

It was all Delmarva on Sunday and in the series as the Shorebirds would take the series finale and series taking five of the six games against Lynchburg. The reeling Hillcats fall to 46-50 on the season.

Will Dion would start the game for the Hillcats and strikeout eight batters in the game, but he would allow three runs on seven hits over his four and a third innings taking the loss.

Dion did lead the Guardians organization in July with 40 strikeouts. His 115 on the season is currently the second most in the farm system.

Isaiah Greene reached base three times in the game on two hits and a walk. He also stole his 25th base on the season which is tops in the farm system. Greene is coming off a strong month in which he hit .271 with an impressive .420 OBP while stealing 13 bases.

Top Performers:

Wilfri Peralta 2-4 R 2B

Isaiah Greene 2-3 BB SB

Cesar Idrogo 1-3 R RBI

Will Dion 4.1(IP) 7H 3R 3ER 0BB 8SO

Tyler Thornton 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

