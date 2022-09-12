The Guardians Control Their Own Playoff Destiny

The Guardians sit in a pretty good position with about four weeks left in the regular season. They currently own a 2.5-game lead on the Chicago White Sox and a 4.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins after sweeping them over the weekend.

However, no lead is safe this time of year and the Guardians could just as easily see it vanish just as easily as they could extend it and clinch the crown.

They control their own destiny.

Out of the six series that the team has left, two of them come against the White Sox and Twins for a total of nine games.

The Guardians have four games left against the White Sox. The first one will be a single game in Cleveland on Thursday, September 22 and the rest will be in the Windy City from September 20-22.

As for the Twins, the Guardians have five games left which will all take place at Progressive Feild from September 16-19.

Obviously, the Guards still need to take care of the other competition, but these games are guaranteed to hold some bigger weight for both sides.

They can absolutely pull it off though! They've already shown they can.

The Guardians have a winning record against both teams this season. So they are more than capable of winning the upcoming series as well.

It will be a challenge because the more a team sees each other during the year, the more familiar they get and the harder it is to come out with a victory.

But if the Guardians can take care of business for the next few weeks, they'll be at the top of the division and have a spot in the playoffs.

It's up to them.

