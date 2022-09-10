Watch Oscar Gonzalez Have His First Multi-Homer Game

The Guardians had been in an offensive funk for the better part of about two weeks as they traveled to Minnesota for this weekend's critical AL Central series.

There were signs of life in Kansas City earlier this week, but Cleveland really needed a spark as they began a stretch against the Twins that just might define who plays in post-season baseball this year.

Enter Oscar Gonzalez.

Terry Francona's big right-handed rookie slugger absolutely hammered a pair of home runs on Friday night, earning his first career multi-homer game and helping put the Guardians way out front in the series opener.

Gonzalez's first home run came in the top of the first inning right after Josh Naylor singled home the first run. Gonzalez left the yard to left field to give the Guards a 4-0 lead.

A no-doubt shot that opened the series on a great note.

But Gonzalez wasn't done.

This time in the fifth, Gonzalez bamboozled one deep into the second deck in left field. He got a slider that caught way too much of the inner half of the plate and launched it 420 feet to left with an exit velocity of 108 mph.

At the time, his second homer put the team up 7-0. But at the time of this post, the Twins have scored four times to cut the Guardians lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

Gonzalez is having a great rookie campaign. He's missed a little time on the Injured List, but he's gotten better at the plate with each successive month and he's actually knocking on the door of some all-time franchise history.

Through his first 69 Major League games, only former Indian Roy Weatherly in 1936 had more doubles (25) than Gonzalez (24) in franchise history.

